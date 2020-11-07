Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.78.

NYSE IPI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $130,000.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit