Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.78.

NYSE IPI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $130,000.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

