Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $352.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

