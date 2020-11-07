Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 25,329 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 147.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

ANSS stock opened at $336.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

