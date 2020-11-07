Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 36,309 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $143.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

