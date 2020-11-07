Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires New Holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Nintendo by 39.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.