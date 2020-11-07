Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 8,000 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $211,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $238.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $239.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

