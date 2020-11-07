Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,967 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

