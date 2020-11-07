Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

