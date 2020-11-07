Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 19,887 The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

