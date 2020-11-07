Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 19,887 The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit