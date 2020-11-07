Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 69,631 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.08% of Match Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,196,000 after purchasing an additional 601,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

