Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,301 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $150.59 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.