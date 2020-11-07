Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $114.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

