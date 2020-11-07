Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average of $257.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

