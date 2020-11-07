Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

