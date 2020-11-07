Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,957 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

