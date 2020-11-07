Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.22% of Celanese worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

