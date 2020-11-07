Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745,886 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 2.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 553.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

