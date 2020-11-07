Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $35.99 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $35,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.