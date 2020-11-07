Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $48.07 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,951,137. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

