Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $50.43 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.09% of The Progressive worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Progressive by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 552,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Progressive by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 521,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

