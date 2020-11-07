Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,830 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.