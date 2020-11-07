Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

