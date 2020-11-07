Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

