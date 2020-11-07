Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $55,644,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $55,055,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,786,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

