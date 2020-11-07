Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

