Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 112 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.07% of NICE worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after acquiring an additional 279,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

