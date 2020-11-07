Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 13,690 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Discovery by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

