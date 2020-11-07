Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 908 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 10.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.59% of Roper Technologies worth $243,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $388.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.09. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

