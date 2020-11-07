Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases Shares of 11,000 ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.27% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 3,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $83.85.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

