Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

