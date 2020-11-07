Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

