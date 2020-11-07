Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,793.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,535.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,481.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

