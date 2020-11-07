Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Knowles by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -394.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

