Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 118 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 311.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $380.05 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $395.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total transaction of $623,363.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

