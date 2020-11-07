Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 168,681 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168,681 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 1.36% of Carlisle Companies worth $89,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

