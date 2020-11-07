Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

