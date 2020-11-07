Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 17,120 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 602,193 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

