Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,863 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

