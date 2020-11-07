Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 18,935 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $299,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 961.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 227.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $527.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.