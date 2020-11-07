Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 19,194 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 11.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 21.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average is $312.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

