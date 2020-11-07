Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 220 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 42,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

UNH opened at $347.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $360.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

