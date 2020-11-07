Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,190 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Anthem were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $313.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.27.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

