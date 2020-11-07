Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 844 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.12.

NYSE MCD opened at $216.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

