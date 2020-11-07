Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 9,801 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 6.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $146,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

