Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.03

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.03 and last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 6028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,408 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

