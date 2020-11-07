Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYU opened at $101.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

