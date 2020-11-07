Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.29

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $532,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

