Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 142,939 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

