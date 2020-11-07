Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 25th

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.