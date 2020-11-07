Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.